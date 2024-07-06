14 of the best Paul Mitchell signings as Newcastle United prepare for summer transfer window: photos

By Joe Buck
Published 6th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 12:10 BST

Paul Mitchell is Newcastle United’s new sporting director - but what does his previous track record suggest is in store?

Mitchell will begin his role as Newcastle United’s sporting director immediately and will have his full focus on helping the club navigate the summer transfer market. The club will already have their plans on who they want to sign this summer, but Mitchell’s appointment will add a new dynamic to their window.

The 42-year-old brings with him a wealth of experience working in not just England, but in Europe and in the Red Bull system - one that is famed for its talent acquisition and development programmes.

Here, we take a look at 14 of Mitchell’s best signings during his time in the Red Bull system, MK Dons, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and AS Monaco:

Alderweireld initially joined Southampton on-loan from Atletico Madrid and impressed so much at St Mary’s that Spurs opted to sign him in 2015 in deals that were both overseen by Mitchell.

Disasi joined Monaco in 2020 for around £10m before being sold to Chelsea three years later for £38m.

Lovren impressed during his time on the south coast before becoming yet another player to move from St Mary’s to Anfield.

Cunha was signed by Leipzig in 2018. He spent one and a half years at the club before being sold to Hertha Berlin for a small profit. Cunha joined Wolves for £44m after a loan move from Atletico Madrid.

