Newcastle United will look to strengthen in the transfer market this summer, but they may need to sell players in order to boost their transfer budget. The club also have a looming threat of a points deduction next season should they be unable to sell players before June 30 and comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

With that deadline very close, there are a whole host of players that the club could look to offload, with a few big money transfers that, whilst they would be very reluctant to consider, they may be forced to do under the current rules.

Here, we take a look at 14 players that could leave Newcastle United this summer, plus four that definitely will. How many of these do you think will leave St James’ Park this summer? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Yankuba Minteh Minteh enjoyed a good spell out in the Netherlands with Feyenoord. It’s likely he will be assessed in pre-season before a decision is made on his future. Another loan move could be in the offing whilst a permanent exit has been mooted in recent times. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Martin Dubravka Dubravka has enjoyed a return to the starting XI but may feel like he has to leave the club to get regular first-team football again with Nick Pope to retake his place as the club’s no.1 choice. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jeff Hendrick Hendrick has been released by Newcastle United and will leave upon the expiration of his contract. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Ryan Fraser Fraser has enjoyed a very successful loan spell at Southampton. The Saints are interested in making his loan move into a permanent one and have reportedly agreed terms with Fraser over a potential transfer. | Getty Images Photo Sales