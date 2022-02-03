With five January signings, Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn joining and only two senior loan outgoings in Freddie Woodman and Jeff Hendrick – The Magpies will have to omit three senior players from their squad for the remainder of the season.

Jamal Lewis and Ciaran Clark are two players who are likely to miss out while Isaac Hayden could be the third player given that he is currently out injured.

Hayden’s omission wouldn’t come as a surprise given that the club strengthened in the defensive midfield position with the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.

Both Lewis and Clark were offered opportunities to go out on loan on deadline day with potential moves to Birmingham City and Middlesbrough reported respectively for each defender but they both opted to remain at the club

While they do risk being unable to play for the rest of the season should they be left out of Newcastle’s 25 man squad, there are still potential lifelines abroad with transfer windows several UEFA countries still open.

Lewis has been linked with a loan move to Trabzonspor as the Turkish transfer window remains open until February 8. But there are still plenty of options available across Europe and beyond.

In fact, there are 15 European clubs who are still in either the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League knockout stages who are still able to make signings.

UEFA regulations permit a maximum of three new additions to European squads mid-season, meaning some outcast players still have an outside chance of playing European football despite not being able to get a game in the Premier League.

Here are 15 clubs who are currently in European continental competitions and still able to sign players…

