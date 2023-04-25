The summer transfer window could be a busy one at Newcastle United with a fair few players potentially set to leave the club.

One of those will likely be Ryan Fraser after he was told to train with the Under-21’s.

Speaking about the reasons for this, Eddie Howe said: “Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

But Fraser is just one of a number of players that could see their time on Tyneside come to an end this summer as Newcastle look to trim their squad ahead of an anticipated summer of spending.

Here, we take a look at 15 players that could leave the club when the summer transfer window opens and six that won’t be sold this summer.

2 . Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles remains an important figure at the club, however, his game time has been severely limited this season. Lascelles may find he has to leave the club to get regular football again and reports suggest he may be allowed to leave this summer, ending his eight years as a permanent Magpies player. Wolves and Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest in him in recent times.

3 . Matt Ritchie Ritchie has been at Newcastle for seven years but with his current deal at the club expiring at the end of the season, it's likely the former Cherries man will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

4 . Paul Dummett Dummett was given a one-year contract extension in May, extending his stay at the club until the end of this season. He hasn't featured for Newcastle since their win over Tranmere Rovers in August.