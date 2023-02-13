News you can trust since 1849
Both Lionel Messi and Marcus Thuram could be available to sign on a pre-contract agreement in January (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

15 stars Newcastle United, Leeds and Everton could sign on a free transfer this summer - photo gallery

The January transfer window may have closed, but there are still plenty of players available for clubs to sign on a free transfer in the summer.

By Joe Buck
2 hours ago

As players begin to wind down their contracts, clubs around the globe can begin to prepare their offers ahead of the transfer window reopening in summer.

Newcastle United’s current good position in the Premier League means they will likely enter the summer market in a strong position and may be able to attract some of European football’s biggest names to move to St James’s Park on a free transfer.

Free transfers are a good way for clubs, like Newcastle, to navigate Financial Fair Play constraints and with the modern game seeing more and more players opting to run down their contracts in order to gain a lucrative move abroad, there are plenty of talented players available for the Magpies to sign on a free transfer when the transfer window reopens.

1. Milan Skriniar

The Slovakian defender has spent the last five years at Inter Milan and was one of their key players when they won the Scudetto under Antonio Conte. He has been linked with a reunion with Conte at Spurs and there is no doubt that the 27 year old would add immense quality to the heart of any defence.

Photo: Gabriele Maltinti

2. Thomas Lemar

Lemar was close to joining Arsenal in a big-money move in the not too distant past, however, he opted to stay at Atletico. Struggles on the pitch for Diego Simeone’s side this season could mean Lemar is one of a number of players to leave the Metropolitano Stadium.

Photo: JAVIER SORIANO

3. Daichi Kamada

Kamada’s performances for Frankfurt and Japan have seen his value soar and is certainly someone that teams around Europe will have their eye on if he doesn’t extend his stay at the German club.

Photo: Alex Grimm

4. Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan has won almost everything there is to win at Manchester City, but he could leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season.

Photo: Michael Regan

