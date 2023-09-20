16 brilliant Newcastle United flag photos from Champions League trip to Milan

Newcastle United supporters certainly made the most of the club’s Champions League return this week.

Ahead of Newcastle’s 0-0 group stage draw with AC Milan at the San Siro, many supporters congregated in the Naviglio Grande area of the city as black and white shirts and Newcastle flags lined the canals.

And that’s where we were able to pick out some great flags and inspired designs.

There were some obvious digs at local rivals Sunderland, even an Italian translation was on display, while others were more creative.

Here are some of the best flag photos from Naviglio Grande in Milan on Tuesday...

