16 Newcastle United transfer targets and why moves for Leeds and Brighton stars failed: photo gallery

Newcastle United have been linked with a whole host of players over the past couple of transfer windows.

By Joe Buck
Published 26th Mar 2023, 12:00 BST

The takeover of the club in October 2021 completely transformed fortunes at St James’ Park and meant the Magpies would attack transfer windows as they looked to improve on all aspects of their squad.

Of course, in the early stages, the takeover meant Newcastle were linked with a great amount of ‘superstars’ - but they have thus far resisted this temptation and instead have built the squad with shrewd additions.

With three transfer windows having come and gone under new owners, and another on the horizon, we take a look at a selection of players that ultimately didn’t make the move to Newcastle and the reasons for their failed moves.

Would you have liked to see any of these join Eddie Howe’s side in the last few transfer windows? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Raphinha was linked with a move to St James’ Park in the summer after it became clear his time at Leeds United was coming to an end. However, Raphinha’s heart had been set on a move to Barcelona and despite reported interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, he moved to the Camp Nou.

Lingard was set to join Newcastle in January 2022, but Manchester United pulled the plug on a deal. They were briefly linked with a move again as his contract ran down at Old Trafford, however, the Magpies had moved on to other targets.

Newcastle were linked with a move for the Belgian in January as his contract at Leicester City enters its final few months. Tielemans seems destined to leave the King Power Stadium this summer on a free transfer and so there was little need for clubs to pay a fee for him in the winter window.

The summer window was dominated by Newcastle’s pursuit of Maddison. Ultimately, Leicester resisted Newcastle’s approaches, including rejecting bids from the Magpies and Maddison stayed at the King Power Stadium.

