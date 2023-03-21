Newcastle United have had a renewed focus on signing younger talent from across the world.

Players like Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman have helped to reduce the average age of the first-team squad whilst the additions of Harrison Ashby and Garang Kuol have shown the Magpies have one eye on the future.

This policy is unlikely to change with Eddie Howe revealing his desire to see the club add youth to his ranks. Speaking in November, he said: “At the moment, we have quite an ageing squad, so we probably need to invest in more young players.”

NXGN have recently released their top 50 wonderkids from across the world of football and here, we take a look at which of these should the Magpies be targeting this summer.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) Following in Jadon Sancho's footsteps, Bynoe-Gittens is another English winger that has swapped Manchester City's youth ranks for Dortmund. He has three goals and one assist in 13 Bundesliga games this season. Is a return to the Premier League in his future? Only time will tell.

Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Gabriel became the youngest player to score a goal in the Copa Libertadores and has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the not too distant past. Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old winger.

Kaiky (UD Almeria) Despite reported interest from Barcelona, it was UD Almeria that landed the Brazilian's signature in the summer, joining from Santos for less than £9million. If nurtured correctly, the central defender could become a fantastic player.

Ivan Fresneda (Real Valladolid) The Magpies were linked with a move for Fresneda in January, but he ultimately stayed in Spain despite reported interest from Arsenal as well. The young defender has a bright future in the game and it's seemingly only a matter of time before he's snapped up by one of football's elite clubs.