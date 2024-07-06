Both Anderson and Minteh were sold to ensure the club complied with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and so they would avoid a potential points deduction next season. Minteh and Anderson will line up against the Magpies next season for Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively after their moves away from St James’ Park.

They will look to strengthen their squad in the transfer market this summer, but further sales could be sanctioned as a way to raise transfer funds. Traditionally, Newcastle United have not been good at selling players and raising money and this is an area they will need to improve in going forward, particularly in a world of PSR and FFP.

Here, we take a look at 16 of the highest transfer fees Newcastle United have ever received for a player. Do any of these figures surprise you? Have we missed anyone off our list? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Florian Thauvin to Marseille Thauvin joined Marseille for around £10m in 2017. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Mikel Merino to Real Sociedad Merino joined Real Sociedad for £10.6m in 2018. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . James Milner to Aston Villa Milner joined Villa for £12m in 2008. | Getty Images Photo Sales