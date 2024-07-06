Both Anderson and Minteh were sold to ensure the club complied with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and so they would avoid a potential points deduction next season. Minteh and Anderson will line up against the Magpies next season for Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively after their moves away from St James’ Park.
They will look to strengthen their squad in the transfer market this summer, but further sales could be sanctioned as a way to raise transfer funds. Traditionally, Newcastle United have not been good at selling players and raising money and this is an area they will need to improve in going forward, particularly in a world of PSR and FFP.
Here, we take a look at 16 of the highest transfer fees Newcastle United have ever received for a player. Do any of these figures surprise you? Have we missed anyone off our list? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.
