Throughout their time in the Premier League, there have been a great number of players that have left their mark at St James’s Park.

From cult-heroes to the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer, Newcastle have had their fair share of Premier League greats.

However, in this list, we are not bothered about those players that have brought huge amounts of joy to 52,000 Geordies every week.

Here, we have taken a look at some players that played for Newcastle in the Premier League but that you may have forgotten about.

Do you agree with our list? How many of these do you remember playing for the Toon? Have we missed anyone out?

Please let us know on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and share with us any memories you may have of these 16 players:

1. Giuseppe Rossi The Italian joined Newcastle on-loan from Manchester United as one of their top-prospects. However, Rossi managed just one goal in 13 games which came in a 3-0 League Cup victory over Portsmouth. After leaving England, Rossi starred for first Villareal and then Fiorentina before moving to the MLS last year. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

2. Ronny Johnsen After losing Jonathan Woodgate to Real Madrid, Newcastle turned to Johnsen to fill the gap in defence. However, the defender made just five first-team appearances and was released just six-months into his stay on Tyneside. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Radford Photo Sales

3. Marcelino The Brazilian arrived at Newcastle for £6m in June 1999 and departed in January 2003. He made just 22 first-team appearances in that time however with his last coming in November 2001 against Charlton Athletic. (Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Louis Saha Saha enjoyed a good career in England, starring for clubs such as Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham during a 13-year career in England. What often goes unremembered however is his 12-game spell at Newcastle United in 1999. His most important contribution was the only goal against Blackburn Rovers in a FA Cup Fifth Round replay - Newcastle went all the way to the final that year. (Mandatory Credit: Mike Hewitt /Allsport) Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales