The 17 astonishing lies, claims & assumptions in the GACP Sports Newcastle United takeover brochure
Here we are, just a few months on the Bin Zayed Group and yet another Newcastle United takeover storm is brewing.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 13:32 pm
Updated
Friday, 27th September 2019, 15:06 pm
This time it's a familiar face fronting it up with former Manchester United and Chelsea chief Peter Kenyon flanked by the money men of GACP in the shape of Joseph DaGrosa Jnr, David Neithardt and Hugo Varela.
Last night a dossier was leaked to the press detailing their proposals for a takeover of United, and their promises to investors in the project.
Here we take a forensic look at the document and reveal the inaccuracies, errors and bold claims made by the group.