The front of the Newcastle United brochure handed out to potential investors.

The 17 astonishing lies, claims & assumptions in the GACP Sports Newcastle United takeover brochure

Here we are, just a few months on the Bin Zayed Group and yet another Newcastle United takeover storm is brewing.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 27th September 2019, 13:32 pm
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 15:06 pm

This time it's a familiar face fronting it up with former Manchester United and Chelsea chief Peter Kenyon flanked by the money men of GACP in the shape of Joseph DaGrosa Jnr, David Neithardt and Hugo Varela.

Last night a dossier was leaked to the press detailing their proposals for a takeover of United, and their promises to investors in the project.

Here we take a forensic look at the document and reveal the inaccuracies, errors and bold claims made by the group.

1. Lofty assumptions on club valuations in the Premier League

The dossier states "club valuations are expected to rise considerably over the next five to ten years driven by large increases in broacasting and sponsorship revenues." This is a BIG assumption by anyone's standards.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Unprofessional research?

"Player transfer market values according to transfermarkt.com" - this is not a quote you want to read ANYWHERE!

Photo: -

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Unreliable and inaccurate squad valuations

On page 18 - yet more transfermarkt 'screengrabs' this time with Rafa Benitez as manager and the likes of £30million Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez still valued in the Magpies' squad.

Photo: -

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Steve Bruce's career from a parallel universe detailed

Perhaps the best claim of all comes on page 21. Steve Bruce apparently has "unparalleled success in Europe". This has to be a cut and paste job from Rafa Benitez's CV, right?

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5