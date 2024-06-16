Euro 2024 has begun, meaning domestic football matters will be put on the back burner for the next few weeks as the tournament takes its course. 24 countries from around the continent will compete to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup.

Newcastle United have a few representatives out in Germany, including Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier who will represent England as they look to win their first ever European Championship. Whilst many fans will be glued to the action out in Germany, the transfer window has now opened with clubs being able to sign players.

The Magpies will likely have a fairly busy summer window and have already confirmed one addition to Eddie Howe’s squad with Lloyd Kelly having signed on a free transfer from Bournemouth. But who else could move to St James’ Park this summer? ANd will it be anyone that is currently out in Germany?

Here, we take a look at 17 players featuring at Euro 2024 that Newcastle United could look to sign this summer. Would you like to see any of these at St James’ Park this summer? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . Federico Chiesa Chiesa is another that has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times. The Italian would add star quality to any club he joins and is someone worth watching at Euro 2024. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Florian Wirtz Wirtz spearheaded Bayer Leverkusen’s stunning season - one that saw them almost win an unbeaten treble. He will undoubtedly be of interest to many of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Xavi Simons Simons spent last season on-loan at RB Leipzig from PSG and is expected to be allowed to leave Paris on another loan deal next season. Newcastle could do a lot worse than adding the talented 21-year-old to their ranks, even if it’s only on a temporary basis. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales