17 famous Newcastle United supporters – including Wimbledon star Cameron Norrie

Newcastle United boast a unique roster of famous faces who have claimed to support the club, including Wimbledon star Cameron Norrie.
From politicians to TV personalities and singers to local heroes, the Magpies have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.
Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Tyneside club.
Wimbledon semi-finalist Cameron Norrie is the latest celebrity whose support of Newcastle has seen him gain attention from the club this week.
The 26-year-old tennis star is preparing to face Novak Djokovic for a place in the Wimbledon final this weekend.
1. Cameron Norrie
The Wimbledon star claims to be a Newcastle United fan despite being born in South Africa. He even accepted Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s offer to come and attend a match at St James’s Park next season.
2. Sam Fender
In case you hadn’t realised, the North Shields musician is a big Newcastle United fan. He certainly doesn’t hide it!
Photo: Isy Townsend
3. Chris Eubank
Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park.
Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack
4. James Bay
Bay may have been born in Hertfordshire, but it was his love of Alan Shearer that made the musician fall in love with Newcastle United. This relationship extends both ways however as Shearer has also admitted to being a huge fan of Bay’s music.
Photo: Jeff Spicer