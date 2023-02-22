There will be some famous faces cheering on Newcastle United when they face Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

From politicians and TV personalities, to singers and local heroes, Newcastle have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Tyneside club.

And with Newcastle set to play their biggest game in almost a quarter of a century at Wembley on Sunday, plenty of eyes will be on the capital to see if the Magpies can end their 54-year trophy drought - including some very famous faces.

Here, ahead of their Carabao Cup final showdown with Manchester United, we take a look at 17 famous Newcastle United fans and rank them in order of their reported ‘net worth’ from lowest to highest.

(note: these figures are taken from a wide range of online sources)

1 . Chris Eubank (estimated net worth = £500,000) Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2 . Brian Blessed (estimated net worth = £500,000) Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can even recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955. Photo: WPA Pool Photo Sales

3 . Jimmy Nail (estimated net worth = £1million) The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954. Photo: Neilson Barnard Photo Sales

4 . Matt Hancock (estimated net worth = £1-2million) Former health secretary Matt Hancock gained notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic and is a Newcastle United supporter thanks to his ‘uncle Dave’. He claims to have attended matches at St James’s Park in his younger years. Photo: Hollie Adams Photo Sales