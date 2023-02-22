17 famous Newcastle United supporters ranked by reported net worth - photo gallery
There will be some famous faces cheering on Newcastle United when they face Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.
From politicians and TV personalities, to singers and local heroes, Newcastle have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.
Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Tyneside club.
And with Newcastle set to play their biggest game in almost a quarter of a century at Wembley on Sunday, plenty of eyes will be on the capital to see if the Magpies can end their 54-year trophy drought - including some very famous faces.
Here, ahead of their Carabao Cup final showdown with Manchester United, we take a look at 17 famous Newcastle United fans and rank them in order of their reported ‘net worth’ from lowest to highest.
(note: these figures are taken from a wide range of online sources)