A whole host of famous faces have claimed to support Newcastle United over the years.

From politicians and TV personalities, to singers and local heroes, Newcastle have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Tyneside club.

Whether it’s because they were born in the region, had family ties to the club or just fell in love with the team and the various legends that have worn the famous black-and-white stripes over the years, there are a multitude of reasons why these 17 famous people have adopted Newcastle United as their club.

Here, we take a look at 17 famous Newcastle United fans and rank them in order of their reported ‘net worth’ from lowest to highest.

(note: these figures are taken from a wide range of online sources)

Chris Eubank (estimated net worth = £500,000) Eubank's support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James's Park.

Brian Blessed (estimated net worth = £500,000) Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a 'soft spot' for Newcastle United and can even recall the club's FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Jimmy Nail (estimated net worth = £1million) The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954.

Matt Hancock (estimated net worth = £1-2million) Former health secretary Matt Hancock gained notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic and is a Newcastle United supporter thanks to his 'uncle Dave'. He claims to have attended matches at St James's Park in his younger years.