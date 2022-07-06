The 2022-23 Premier League season is less than a month away which can mean only one thing - the fantasy football transfer market is now open!

Fantasy Premier League is the official fantasy football platform ran by the league itself.

The season-long competition sees over 8,000,000 users from across the world compete to manage the highest scoring ‘fantasy’ team based on real life player performances.

Players from across the Premier League have been valued ahead of the new season. The cheapest players are priced at £4.0m and are those unlikely to pick up many if any points over the course of the season.

At the other end of the spectrum we have players such as Liverpool’s Mo Salah, who is the most expensive in the league at £13.0m.

But the game is won or lost in a user’s ability to pick out bargain players and predict who will score the most points in relation to their value.

While it is impossible to predict for sure, we have looked at the current prices of all Premier League players ahead of the 2022-23 season and picked out 17 players that stand out as potential bargain signings for Fantasy Premier League users.

1. Goalkeeper: Jose Sa - £5.0m The Wolves goalkeeper was the fourth highest points scorer in his position last season. He is one of only three players priced at £5.0m or below to have picked up more than 140 points last season (alongside Gabriel and Matty Cash). Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson - £4.5m Henderson will be first choice for a newly promoted Nottingham Forest side who boasted a notoriously stubborn defence in the Championship last season. Whether they can keep that up in the Premier League is another question but Henderson’s last full season with a newly promoted Premier League side (Sheffield United) saw him keep 13 clean sheets and pick up 160 points in the process. Photo Sales

3. Defender: Matty Cash - £5.0m The Poland international enjoyed a fine season at Aston Villa last time out. His 147 points make him the top scoring defender priced below £6.0m. Photo Sales

4. Defender: Kieran Trippier - £5.0m Only made five Premier League starts for Newcastle last season but was able to get on the score sheet twice. His threat from set-pieces and crosses make £5.0m seem like a good deal. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales