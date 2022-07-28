Several former Newcastle United players have been on the move this summer.
This week has seen ex-Magpie Kevin Mbabu return to the Premier League to join newly-promoted Fulham from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for a reported £6.4million fee.
But there have been plenty of former United stars finding new clubs or managerial jobs this summer.
We’ve seen familiar faces pop up in the Northern League, Australian A-League and even the Tanzanian Premier League.
1. Moussa Sissoko - Nantes
Sissoko played 133 times for Newcastle between 2013 and 2016. He left Watford this summer following their relegation to the Premier League and joined up with Ligue 1 side Nantes.
2. Chancel Mbemba - Marseille
Mbemba made 59 appearances for Newcastle between 2015 and 2018 before joining Porto. He was released by the Portuguese side this year and has joined Marseille on a free transfer.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Kevin Mbabu - Fulham
The 27-year-old has returned to the Premier League to join Fulham from Bundesliga wide Wolfsburg. He made five appearances for Newcastle during the 2015-16 season.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Luuk de Jong - PSV Eindhoven
The Dutch international striker failed to score in 12 outings while on loan at Newcastle. He has returned to PSV following a stint in Spain which saw him win the Europa League at Sevilla and spend a season on loan at Barcelona.
Photo: Getty