17 former Newcastle United players to join new clubs this summer – including Fulham signing

Several former Newcastle United players have been on the move this summer.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 4:10 pm

This week has seen ex-Magpie Kevin Mbabu return to the Premier League to join newly-promoted Fulham from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for a reported £6.4million fee.

But there have been plenty of former United stars finding new clubs or managerial jobs this summer.

We’ve seen familiar faces pop up in the Northern League, Australian A-League and even the Tanzanian Premier League.

1. Moussa Sissoko - Nantes

Sissoko played 133 times for Newcastle between 2013 and 2016. He left Watford this summer following their relegation to the Premier League and joined up with Ligue 1 side Nantes.

2. Chancel Mbemba - Marseille

Mbemba made 59 appearances for Newcastle between 2015 and 2018 before joining Porto. He was released by the Portuguese side this year and has joined Marseille on a free transfer.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Kevin Mbabu - Fulham

The 27-year-old has returned to the Premier League to join Fulham from Bundesliga wide Wolfsburg. He made five appearances for Newcastle during the 2015-16 season.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. Luuk de Jong - PSV Eindhoven

The Dutch international striker failed to score in 12 outings while on loan at Newcastle. He has returned to PSV following a stint in Spain which saw him win the Europa League at Sevilla and spend a season on loan at Barcelona.

Photo: Getty

