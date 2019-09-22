Are you one of the Newcastle United fans in this photograph?

The 17 most iconic retro Newcastle United fan photos - spot anyone you know?

We delved deep into the photo archive to bring Magpies fans 24 iconic, retro fan pictures from times gone by.

By James Copley
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 14:15 pm

Snaps from the Ruud Gullit, Alan Shearer and Graeme Souness days all feature alongside photos from some iconic matches at St James’s Park and the club’s famous FA Cup victory in 1955.

Let us know if you spot a family member or friend and have any memories to share! Scroll down and click through the pages to see all of the images.

1. Sun is out!

Newcastle fans watch on in the heat during the Barclays Premiership match against Portsmouth at Fratton Park

Photo: Ryan Pierse

2. More from the 1999 FA Cup final

Newcastle went on to lose the match Manchester United.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. 1996 promotion!

Newcastle supporters as they celebrate promotion to the Carling Premiership as well as becoming Divison One champions.

Photo: Steve Morton

4. What a photo!

Ruud Gullit is unveiled as Newcastle United manager - recognise anybody from that day?

Photo: JUSTIN BOND

