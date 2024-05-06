Newcastle United could have a very busy summer transfer window with plenty of speculation surrounding both incomings and outgoings at the club already beginning to build. Profit and Sustainability Rules mean they will have to sell some players or, at the very least, look to offload anyone that doesn’t have a long-term future at the club.

If they are able to do that, then they will free up funds to sign new players and strengthen the options at Eddie Howe’s disposal. However, which players could leave the club?

Some will leave following the expiration of their current contracts, whilst others may be sold to raise vital funds for transfers. Other players, meanwhile, are indispensable to the club and won’t be allowed to leave.

Here, we take a look at 17 players that could leave Newcastle United during the summer transfer window and five that won’t. How many of these do you think will leave St James’ Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Jeff Hendrick Hendrick is currently on-loan at Sheffield Wednesday. He will almost leave the club at the end of the season once his contract expires.

Ryan Fraser Fraser has enjoyed a very successful loan spell at Southampton. The Saints are interested in making his loan move into a permanent one - but that may be dependent on Southampton's success, or failure, in the play-offs.

Bruno Guimaraes Guimaraes' release clause, and the threat that a club could trigger before the end of June, means the Brazilian is at risk of leaving Newcastle United in summer.

Matt Ritchie Ritchie signed a one-year extension this summer but that is set to come to an end this summer. He could be allowed to leave the club on a free.