Newcastle United were defeated by Manchester City at St James' Park on Saturday night. A very late goal from Oscar Bobb condemned Newcastle to their fourth-successive Premier League defeat

The Magpies went into half-time 2-1 to the good following stunning goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, however, a second-half masterclass from Kevin De Bruyne in front of a sold out St James' Park meant Pep Guardiola's side left the north east will all three points.

