Newcastle United could have a very busy winter window as they look to react from a seemingly ever growing injury list and strengthen what has been, to date, a very solid start to the season.

The Magpies will be hoping to compete on all fronts when the winter window opens and will need to add quality and depth to their squad should they be able to give every competition a good go.

But who should they look to sign in January? A whole host of players have been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent weeks - but here, we take a look at who Football Manager 2024 believes they should be targeting when the winter window opens.

Milan Skriniar Skriniar joined PSG on a free transfer in the summer after running his contract down at Inter Milan. The 28-year-old is one of European football's elite defenders and would start for most teams across the continent.

Valentin Barco Barco is viewed as one of the next top talents to emerge from South America. Manchester City, Brighton and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the 19-year-old and Football Manager believes the Magpies should be among the clubs taking an interest in the teenager.

Martin Baturina Baturina is a 20-year-old attacking midfielder currently plying his trade for Dinamo Zagreb. He has been a regular for the Croatian side this season and seemingly has a bright future in the game. Football Manager believes Newcastle United would have to fork out around £15m to sign him in January.