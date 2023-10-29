Newcastle United will already be planning for the January transfer window, but their recent injury crisis means minds and focus will have been sharpened about which players they could look to bring in during the winter window.

Although it is a notoriously difficult market to operate in, the Magpies have been active in their previous two January windows and could repeat that again when the window opens on January 1.

But who could they look to sign? To decide that, we have simulated the January transfer window on Football Manager to see what kind of players could make the move to St James’ Park this winter.

Here, we take a look at 18 players that Football Manager 24 believes Newcastle United could sign during the January transfer window:

1 . Milan Skriniar Skriniar joined PSG on a free transfer in the summer after running his contract down at Inter Milan. The 28-year-old is one of European football’s elite defenders and would start for most teams across the continent. Photo Sales

2 . Valentin Barco Barco is viewed as one of the next top talents to emerge from South America. Manchester City, Brighton and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the 19-year-old and Football Manager believes the Magpies should be among the clubs taking an interest in the teenager. Photo Sales

3 . Martin Baturina Baturina is a 20-year-old attacking midfielder currently plying his trade for Dinamo Zagreb. He has been a regular for the Croatian side this season and seemingly has a bright future in the game. Football Manager believes Newcastle United would have to fork out around £15m to sign him in January. Photo Sales