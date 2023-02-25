18 stunning Newcastle United fan photos as Geordies take over Trafalgar Square - gallery

Here are some of the best fan photos as Newcastle United fans soak in the pre-Carabao Cup final atmosphere.

Newcastle United face Manchester United on Sunday aiming to end their 54-year wait for a major trophy.

The Magpies will be roared on by 33,000 Newcastle fans inside Wembley Stadium, with thousands of others cheering on Eddie Howe’s side back in the north east.

There are also hoards of supporters that made the trip to the capital to soak in the pre-match atmosphere at some of London’s iconic landmarks.

One of those was Trafalgar Square that became a sea of black and white as fans congregated to celebrate their team’s achievements.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best photos of Newcastle United fans from Trafalgar Square.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1 . Eddie Howe's black and white Army Eddie Howe's black and white Army Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . PHOTO-2023-02-25-21-37-20.jpg Newcastle United fans get their flags out at Trafalgar square Photo: Joe Buck Photo Sales

3 . Get the badge in... Newcastle United take over Trafalgar Square Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . All Smiles Newcastle United fans at Trafalgar Square Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales