Whether it be goals, the takeover or a stunning turnaround in form – the positivity has been increasing in the stands with sell out matches home and away, and it has all been captured on camera.
We’ve selected 19 brilliant images that sum up a roller coaster season for the club and its supporters as we head into the final nine games of the campaign.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 5