Newcastle fans in the Gallowgate End celebrate the opening goal scored by Callum Wilson during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on October 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

19 brilliant photos of Newcastle United fans celebrating this season – can you spot anyone you know?

Although Newcastle United didn’t win a match until December, supporters have still had plenty to cheer about this season.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 2:12 pm

Whether it be goals, the takeover or a stunning turnaround in form – the positivity has been increasing in the stands with sell out matches home and away, and it has all been captured on camera.

We’ve selected 19 brilliant images that sum up a roller coaster season for the club and its supporters as we head into the final nine games of the campaign.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Off to a flyer

Callum Wilson scored just five minutes into Newcastle's opening game of the season against West Ham United at St James's Park. Unfortunately The Magpies would go on to lose the match 4-2.

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales

2. A new dawn

The Newcastle United takeover is approved as PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media complete a £300m purchase from Mike Ashley.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. A simple message on the day of the takeover

'We don't demand a team that wins, we demand a club that tries!'

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales

4. Takeover memorabilia

A fan wears a T-shirt celebrating the recent take over of Newcastle United by a Saudi-led consortium ahead of the Spurs match at St James's Park.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales
Richard Mennear
Next Page
Page 1 of 5