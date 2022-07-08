Hundreds of players across Europe are now free agents this summer.

With many players’ contracts up on June 30, they are now available to find a new club without a transfer fee being paid.

Newcastle United have already spent roughly £60million on the signings of Matt Targett (£15million), Nick Pope (£10million) and Sven Botman (£35million) so far.

But the free agent market also provides plenty of interesting options to sign quality players for nothing.

While wages and agents fees must be taken into consideration, there are many players out-of-contract as of July 1 that would improve Howe’s squad.

Newcastle had hoped to sign one of the most sought after free agents this summer in Christian Eriksen but the midfielder looks likely to join Manchester United having reportedly agreed terms.

We’ve looked at free agents across Europe and picked out 19 players who may be of some interest to Newcastle due to their quality, familiarity with the Premier League or simply because they have a previous connection to the club.

The Magpies may not be interested in many of these players but they remain free agent options for the club to pursue.

1. Paulo Dybala Paulo Dybala is another name that has been linked with Newcastle due to his contract at Juventus expiring. The 28-year-old boasts a respectable scoring record for Juve having notched 15 or more goals in five of his seven seasons with the Italian giants. It would be a big statement if Newcastle were to make a move for the Argentine this summer but it could be a difficult deal to get done.

2. Dries Mertens The 35-year-old forward has been linked with a move to Newcastle on several occasions. The Belgian left Napoli this summer having scored 148 goals in 397 matches for the Serie A side.

3. Andrea Belotti The Italian striker will not be signing a new deal at Torino and is free to find a new club this summer. The 28-year-old has scored 100 goals in 232 appearances for the Serie A side and would certainly be a welcome addition alongside Callum Wilson and Chris Wood next season.

4. Ben Mee A Tarkowski alternative. Defender Ben Mee will also be leaving Turf Moor on a free this summer.