Newcastle United have been training at Parc des Princes ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle United have travelled with 19 players ahead of the Champions League group stage match at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night - but only 18 are eligible to feature.

The Magpies head into the game with a significantly depleted squad amid an injury crisis while players such as Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Mark Gillespie are unavailable due to not being included in the 24-man Champions League squad. Goalkeeper Gillespie has still travelled with the side along with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius.

As a result, Newcastle are set to name a makeshift bench once again. In addition, Under-21s trio Ben Parkinson, Michael Ndiweni and James Huntley are set to be named on the bench for the Champions League clash.

Youngsters such as Amadou Diallo and Alex Murphy, who both got on the pitch in the 4-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday, are unable to feature as they have not been included in the squad and have joined the club within the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Sean Longstaff didn't travel after being deemed a major injury doubt for the game by head coach Eddie Howe. Longstaff scored in the previous meeting against PSG at St James' Park back in October as The Magpies strolled to a 4-1 win.

Dan Burn also scored in that match and is one of the 14 players unavailable to feature in the return fixture.