2022 FIFA World Cup: 23 photos of Newcastle United’s international stars training ahead of group stages

Five current Newcastle players were called-up for their respective nations for the 2022 World Cup, which starts this Sunday. Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope were called-up to the England squad while Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes made the Switzerland and Brazil squads respectively.

Teenage forward Garang Kuol will also be representing Australia at the tournament ahead of his January move to United.

Trippier, Wilson, Pope, Schar and Kuol have all been training in Qatar this week while Guimaraes and Brazil have been training in Turin, Italy before heading to the World Cup host nation on Sunday.

England will open their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday (kick-off 1pm GMT). Australia open against holders France on Tuesday (7pm kick-off GMT) while Group G opponents Switzerland and Brazil play their first games on Thursday against Cameroon (10am kick-off GMT) and Serbia (7pm kick-off GMT) respectively.

Here are 23 photos showing the Newcastle players preparing for the World Cup...

1. Switzerland: Fabian Schar (From L to R) Switzerland’s defender Manuel Akanji, midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, midfielder Granit Xhaka, defender Fabian Schaer and defender Nico Elvedi warm up during a training session at the University of Doha for Science and Technology training facilities in Doha on November 15, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Switzerland: Fabian Schar Fabian Schar attends a training session at the University of Doha for Science and Technology training facilities in Doha on November 16, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Australia: Garang Kuol Australia's forward Garang Kuol takes part in a training session at the Aspire Academy Doha in Doha on November 16, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Australia: Garang Kuol Australia's forward Garang Kuol takes part in a training session at the Aspire Academy in Doha on November 17, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales