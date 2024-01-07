Newcastle United fan gallery: Can you spot anyone you know from the Stadium of Light?

Newcastle United progressed into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over their local rivals. Newcastle were dominant throughout and after Dan Ballard put the ball past his own goalkeeper in the first period, they were able to take control of the game.

Alexander Isak’s first just moments into the second-half helped Eddie Howe’s side begin the half in the best possible way before his late penalty put the icing on the cake for the Magpies. Backed by 6,000 supporters at the Stadium of Light, Newcastle enjoyed a good day on Wearside and will discover their next opponents on Monday night.

Here, we have 21 of the best photos from Saturday afternoon of fans both inside the Stadium of Light and as they made their way from the buses to the stadium. But can you spot anyone you know?

