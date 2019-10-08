The 21 photos Newcastle United fans love to see – including ecstatic Matty Longstaff, Andy Carroll in full flow & Allan Saint-Maximin's Gucci headband
Things may well not be going too well for Newcastle United at the moment, but Sunday at St James’s Park was a one of those ‘I was there’ moments.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 12:49 pm
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 13:26 pm
Handed his first Premier League appearance, young North Shields lad Matty Longstaff grabbed the bull by the horns and netted a cracker to seal a memorable win over Manchester United.
Here’s 21 of the best images from that day...