NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Fan Celebrates after Matthew Longstaff of Newcastle United (Not pictured) scores his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The 21 photos Newcastle United fans love to see – including ecstatic Matty Longstaff, Andy Carroll in full flow & Allan Saint-Maximin's Gucci headband

Things may well not be going too well for Newcastle United at the moment, but Sunday at St James’s Park was a one of those ‘I was there’ moments.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 12:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 13:26 pm

Handed his first Premier League appearance, young North Shields lad Matty Longstaff grabbed the bull by the horns and netted a cracker to seal a memorable win over Manchester United.

Here’s 21 of the best images from that day...

1. The pilgrimage

Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park.

Photo: Jan Kruger

2. Fans show their colours

Some fans soak up the atmosphere at St James's Park in the run up to the Premier League meeting between Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Photo: Jan Kruger

3. Brotherly love

The Longstaff brothers arrive at the stadium.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. The Gucci headband

A good luck charm for Allan Saint-Maximin?

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

