23 famous Newcastle United supporters ranked by reported net worth – gallery
Some of Newcastle United’s most famous supporters have been ranked by their reported net worth.
From Sam Fender to Alan Shearer, Newcastle United boasts some famous supporters as well as those well-known faces and politicians who claim to have an affiliation towards the club.
We’ve put together an extended list of reported ‘Newcastle fans’ and ranked them based on their estimated net worth. As a disclaimer, figures regarding some individuals’ wealth can be difficult to determine with conflicting numbers from a range of online sources.
But we’ve put together a list ranking 23 famous Newcastle United fans in order of their net worth, from lowest to highest...