News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

23 famous Newcastle United supporters ranked by reported net worth – gallery

Some of Newcastle United’s most famous supporters have been ranked by their reported net worth.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST

From Sam Fender to Alan Shearer, Newcastle United boasts some famous supporters as well as those well-known faces and politicians who claim to have an affiliation towards the club.

We’ve put together an extended list of reported ‘Newcastle fans’ and ranked them based on their estimated net worth. As a disclaimer, figures regarding some individuals’ wealth can be difficult to determine with conflicting numbers from a range of online sources.

But we’ve put together a list ranking 23 famous Newcastle United fans in order of their net worth, from lowest to highest...

Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park.

1. Chris Eubank (estimated net worth: £500,000)

Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Photo Sales
Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can even recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

2. Brian Blessed (estimated net worth: £500,000)

Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can even recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Photo Sales
The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954.

3. Jimmy Nail (estimated net worth: £1million)

The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Photo Sales
Another politician, albeit one who does the majority of his work far from these shores. Vejjajiva is a former Prime Minister in Thailand, but was born in Newcastle. He declared his support for the Toon Army in 2008.

4. Abhisit Vejjajiva (estimated net worth: £1.8million)

Another politician, albeit one who does the majority of his work far from these shores. Vejjajiva is a former Prime Minister in Thailand, but was born in Newcastle. He declared his support for the Toon Army in 2008. Photo: CHALINEE THIRASUPA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SupportersTicketsSam FenderCelebritiesNewcastleMagpiesAlan ShearerWealth