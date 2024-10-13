Dobey will receive a heroes welcome at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle tonight when the Premier League Darts comes to Tyneside. Dobey will play the world number one Luke Humphries searching for just his third win of the competition as he sits second bottom of the table.

In tonight’s other matches, Luke Littler faces Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price takes on Rob Cross with Michael van Gerwen against Nathan Aspinall. The winners of each match will then proceed to a semi-final with the winners of those taking part in a final. Dobey, who usually enters to PJ and Duncan’s ‘Let’s get ready to rhumble’ will instead enter to Local Hero in a walk-on that will undoubtedly get the atmosphere growing to a crescendo.

Dobey is just one of a number of famous Newcastle United fans, with politicians to TV personalities to singers all claiming to be a fan of the club.

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Tyneside club - including a few surprising international names. Whether it’s because they were born in the north east, have family links to the area or because they fell in love with certain players during their early years, there are plenty of reasons why these famous faces decided to support the Magpies.

Here, we take a look at 23 famous Newcastle United fans and rank them in order of their reported ‘net worth’ from lowest to highest. Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(note: these figures are taken from a wide range of online sources)

Brian Blessed (estimated net worth = £500,000) Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a 'soft spot' for Newcastle United and can even recall the club's FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Chris Eubank (estimated net worth = £500,000) Eubank's support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James's Park.

Lewis Ritson (estimated net worth = £1-5million) Ritson emerged as one of the north east's brightest boxing talents and often fights in black and white colours.

Matt Hancock (estimated net worth = £1-2million) Former health secretary Matt Hancock gained notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic and is a Newcastle United supporter thanks to his 'uncle Dave'. He claims to have attended matches at St James's Park in his younger years.