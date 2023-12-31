Newcastle United enjoyed a very successful 2023 - here are some of the best photos of fans from a memorable year.

2023 was the year that Newcastle United reached their first major cup final since 1999 whilst also qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

Although Eddie Howe’s side haven’t enjoyed the best of success in recent times, it has been a remarkable few months for the Magpies and one that fans should look back on with plenty of pride.

WIth 2024 just around the corner, another exciting rollercoaster ride of ups and downs is upon us but here, we take a look back at some of the very best photos from 2023.