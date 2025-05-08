Ashby celebrated with Jimmy Dunne following QPR’s victory over Norwich City. | Getty Images

One Newcastle United defender is facing an uncertain future at the club this summer as he enters his fourth season since signing.

23-year-old right-back Harrison Ashby joined Newcastle United from West Ham United in January 2023 in a deal worth up to £3million.

But almost two-and-a-half years later, he is still yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

Ashby has spent the last two seasons out on loan in the Championship and now returns to Newcastle, unsure where his next move lies.

Ashby signed for Newcastle as a back-up to Kieran Trippier at right-back during the second half of the 2022-23 season. Since then, Tino Livramento has joined the club, and Emil Krafth has returned from a long-term injury, seeing Ashby drop down the pecking order.

He has featured for the club in friendly matches, scoring in a 2-1 win at Rangers in July 2023 before joining Swansea City on loan last season. Injuries limited him to 16 appearances in all competitions.

He then joined Queens Park Rangers for the 2024-25 campaign, making 31 appearances in all competitions. QPR finished 15th in the Championship table.

When Ashby signed for Newcastle, he did not take up a place in the 25-man Premier League squad due to his age. But now he’s over 21, Newcastle would have to name him in their senior first-team squad in order for him to be eligible.

Harrison Ashby issues farewell message to QPR

QPR ended their season with a 1-0 win at Sunderland, in which Ashby grabbed an assist for Nicolas Madsen. Following the match, Ashby took to Instagram to post a heartfelt farewell message.

The 23-year-old posted several pictures of himself at QPR along with the caption: “Where to even start, from the players, the staff, the fans and everyone involved at @officialqpr I couldn’t tell you all how much I’ve loved my time here and how welcome you’ve made me feel from the start, there’s been ups and downs like every season in football but the club always pulled through, I wish everyone involved at the club my best wishes moving forward and good luck for next year🤍💙.”

Newcastle United loan players

Ashby was one of several Newcastle players out on loan during the second half of the campaign. Isaac Hayden spent the second half of the season at Portsmouth in the Championship, while defender Lloyd Kelly is at Juventus in Serie A with an obligation to make the deal permanent.

Young defender Alex Murphy has also recently ended his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in League One.

What's next for Harrison Ashby at Newcastle United?

Ashby returns to Newcastle, where he will face stiff competition to get into the side. As things stand, he will head into the 2025-26 season as the club’s fourth choice right-back behind Kieran Trippier, Livramento and Krafth.

Winger Jacob Murphy may also be preferred in the position, having been used there on occasions by Eddie Howe.

Ashby will likely have to leave the club once again this summer, whether it is on loan or permanently.