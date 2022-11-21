Can you spot anyone you know in our Newcastle United fan gallery?

Newcastle United are flying in the Premier League and currently sit in 3rd place as the league breaks for the Qatar World Cup. The Magpies are unbeaten at home and have tasted defeat just once all campaign – coming in the 98th minute against Liverpool.

Their stunning start to the Premier League season has been aided by a fantastic atmosphere at St James’s Park as the ‘feel good factor’ returns to the club. This has been further helped by Wor Flags whose pre-match flag displays throughout the season have helped to create a stunning pre-match feeling around the stadium.

With those displays have come some fantastic photos of supporters and here, we have collated some of the very best photos in our latest Newcastle United fan gallery.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know!

1. Pride United with Pride do a fantastic job alongside the club (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

2. Jurassic St James's Park One fan dressed as a T-Rex runs along the Gallowgate with a black-and-white flag during the game with Everton (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Wor Miggy Miguel Almiron was the centre of another great pre-match Wor Flags display ahead of the clash with Manchester City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Play like Almiron One Newcastle United fan had a cheeky message for Miguel Almiron after the pulsating 3-3 draw with Manchester City last month (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales