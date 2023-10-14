News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

24 celebrities and famous faces that support Newcastle United - ranked by their 'net worth': gallery

Newcastle United have many famous fans - how many of these did you know about?

By Joe Buck
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST

From politicians and TV personalities, to singers and local heroes, Newcastle have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.

Whether it’s because they were born in the north east, have family links to the area or because they fell in love with certain players during their early years, there are plenty of reasons why these famous faces decided to support the Magpies.

Here, we take a look at a myriad of celebrities and famous faces that support or at least have claimed to support Newcastle United over the years and ranked them by their reported 'net worth'.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954.

1. Jimmy Nail (estimated net worth = £1million)

The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954.

Photo Sales
Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can even recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

2. Brian Blessed (estimated net worth = £500,000)

Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can even recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Photo Sales
Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park.

3. Chris Eubank (estimated net worth = £500,000)

Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park.

Photo Sales
Ritson emerged as one of the north east’s brightest boxing talents and often fights in black and white colours.

4. Lewis Ritson (estimated net worth = £1-5million)

Ritson emerged as one of the north east’s brightest boxing talents and often fights in black and white colours.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page