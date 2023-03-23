News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Busted reunion: 20th anniversary tour coming to North East
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

24 famous Newcastle United supporters ranked by reported net worth - photo gallery

A whole host of famous faces have claimed to be Newcastle United supporters over the years.

By Joe Buck
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT

From politicians and TV personalities, to singers and local heroes, Newcastle have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Tyneside club.

Whether it’s because they were born in the north east, have family links to the area or because they fell in love with certain players during their early years, there are plenty of reasons why these famous faces decided to support the Magpies.

Here, we take a look at 24 famous Newcastle United fans and rank them in order of their reported ‘net worth’ from lowest to highest.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(note: these figures are taken from a wide range of online sources)

All of these famous people support Newcastle United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

1. Newcastle United fans

All of these famous people support Newcastle United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park.

2. Chris Eubank (estimated net worth = £500,000)

Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can even recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

3. Brian Blessed (estimated net worth = £500,000)

Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can even recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955. Photo: WPA Pool

Photo Sales
Ritson emerged as one of the north east’s brightest boxing talents and often fights in black and white colours.

4. Lewis Ritson (estimated net worth = £1-5million)

Ritson emerged as one of the north east’s brightest boxing talents and often fights in black and white colours. Photo: James Chance

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Magpies