News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
3 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
5 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
18 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
20 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

24 famous Newcastle United supporters ranked by their reported 'net worth' - photo gallery

A whole host of famous faces have claimed to be Newcastle United supporters over the years.

By Joe Buck
Published 6th May 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:05 BST

From politicians and TV personalities, to singers and local heroes, Newcastle have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.

Whether it’s because they were born in the north east, have family links to the area or because they fell in love with certain players during their early years, there are plenty of reasons why these famous faces decided to support the Magpies.

Here, we take a look at 24 famous Newcastle United fans and rank them in order of their reported ‘net worth’ from lowest to highest.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(note: these figures are taken from a wide range of online sources)

Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park.

1. Chris Eubank (estimated net worth = £500,000)

Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park.

Photo Sales
Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can even recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

2. Brian Blessed (estimated net worth = £500,000)

Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can even recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Photo Sales
Ritson emerged as one of the north east’s brightest boxing talents and often fights in black and white colours.

3. Lewis Ritson (estimated net worth = £1-5million)

Ritson emerged as one of the north east’s brightest boxing talents and often fights in black and white colours.

Photo Sales
The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954.

4. Jimmy Nail (estimated net worth = £1million)

The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6