It has been almost exactly one year since Newcastle United were taken over - and what a year it’s been.
October 7, 2021 is a date that will live long in the memory of many a Newcastle fan as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media finally took over the club.
Fans took to St James’s Park to rejoice the departure of former owner Mike Ashley after 14 years and also the hope of a brighter future on Tyneside.
The 12 months that have followed the takeover have arguably been one of the best years for the club in recent memory.
Transfer records have been broken, changes have been made and the good times have returned to St James’s Park.
Here are 24 key moments that define the first year of Newcastle United under new ownership...
1. October 7: Takeover complete
The day it all changed. After years of waiting, the £305million takeover of Newcastle United was finally complete and Mike Ashley’s 14 year tenure as owner was brought to an end. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund became majority owners with an 80-per-cent stake while PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media split the remaining 20-per-cent equally.
2. October 17: Wor Flags return with a bang
The first match following the takeover was against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’s Park. Although the match ended 3-2 in Spurs’ favour, the atmosphere generated by a pre-match Wor Flags display helped mark the start of a new dawn for the club. The lyrics of Jimmy Nail’s ‘Big River’ were fittingly displayed across the Gallowgate End. Since then, Wor Flags displays have become an essential part of the Newcastle matchday experience, going from strength to strength.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. October 20: Steve Bruce sacked
With Newcastle sitting in the relegation zone and without a win, the predictable call to relieve Steve Bruce of his duties was finally made.
Photo: Stu Forster
4. November 8: Eddie Howe is appointed Newcastle head coach
Given Newcastle’s perilous position in the Premier League, the new owner’s first major decision had to be the right one. Fortunately they got this one spot on with the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach. It was a move that would ultimately turn The Magpies’ season around as Howe was able to get the best out of several players while also transforming former flop Joelinton into a midfield powerhouse.
Photo: Owen Humphreys