Around 20,000 Newcastle fans are in Germany for the Group F clash. While the majority won’t have tickets in the away end, that hasn’t stopped them enjoying the occasion in both Dortmund and nearby Dusseldorf ahead of the match.

But as kick-off draws closer, fans have started to congregate at the Alter Markt square in Dortmund city center. A stage has been set-up to blast out Newcastle fan favourite tunes with fans packing the square and enjoying a pint or two before the 5:45pm kick-off (6:45pm local time) at the Signal Iduna Park.

Thousands of Newcastle fans, including former players such as Matty Longstaff, Michael Chopra and Ryan Taylor have all been spotted enjoying the pre-match party.

Newcastle head into the match looking to bounce back from their previous Champions League defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund and pick up their second win of the group stage campaign.

Dortmund currently occupy the qualification positions with Paris Saint-Germain in Group F though Newcastle are level on points with the Bundesliga side but knowing a win at the Signal Iduna Park would put them in a strong position of qualifying for the last-16.

Check out 27 photos of supporters in the Alter Markt square ahead of the match...