No decisions have been made as things stand but Newcastle United revealed last year that an announcement regarding the future of St James’ Park would be made in ‘early 2025’. As a result, various details and claims have emerged.

The Telegraph claimed Newcastle officials are assessing plans to expand the Gallowgate End to become one of the largest stands in Europe.

An expansion of the Gallowgate and modernisation of the East Stand would boost the capacity of St James’ Park to around 65,000 and make Newcastle’s home the second largest in the Premier League behind Manchester United’s Old Trafford. Architects will use Borussia Dortmund’s 25,000-capacity ‘Yellow Wall’ stand at the Signal Iduna Park as inspiration.

There was also the suggestion that Newcastle’s stadium plans would force them to temporarily share a stadium with rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light - though this was quickly rubbished by both clubs.

Newcastle’s preference is to remain at St James’ Park and upgrade the stadium that has been the club’s home since it was established as Newcastle United in 1892. But Newcastle’s chief operations officer Brad Miller has stressed the importance of keeping an open mind regarding the matter.

Newcastle’s purchase of the land at Strawberry Place from developers makes an expansion of the Gallowgate End in the future a possibility though there are logistical challenges posed by the location of the St James’ Metro Station underneath the stand.

The estimated costs to expand St James’ Park are between £800million and £1billion, while a new stadium is estimated to cost £2 billion to £3billion.

Although no official stadium designs have been made public, concept designers have shared their takes on what a proposed expansion of St James’ Park or new stadium could look like.

Stadium concept designer and 3D animator Damián Bosio proposed three stadium expansion suggestions via his YouTube channel, Bondibot.

Here are images of the concept designs, giving an impression of how an expanded or new St James’ Park could look in the years to come...

1 . Expanding the Gallowgate Stand This would involve building over the road and into Strawberry Place. | Bondibot Photo Sales

2 . Removing the roof The concept design involves removing the Gallowgate Stand roof and starting the expansion across the road to allow traffic to continue passing through. | Bondibot Photo Sales

3 . One stand expansion The East Stand, listed buildings and Leazes Conservation area would remain undisturbed by this expansion. | Bondibot Photo Sales