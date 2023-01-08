News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

29 stunning photos of Newcastle United fans from games against Leeds United, Arsenal & Co - gallery

Can you spot anyone you know in our latest Newcastle United fan gallery?

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago

Eddie Howe’s side sit pretty at the top end of the Premier League table after a wonderful start to the season. Their beginning to the campaign has meant St James’s Park has become one of the best places to watch football in the country.

Newcastle tasted defeat just twice in-front of their own fans in 2022 and have been beaten just once in the league this season. This form means, for once, Magpies supporters have enjoyed games both home and away this season which has led to some very interesting pictures on matchday.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best fan photos from Newcastle United’s New Year’s Eve clash with Leeds United and a selection of photos from throughout the season.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there.

1. Newcastle United fan gallery

Can you spot anyone you know in our Newcastle United fan gallery? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Catching a glimpse

One young fan tries to get as close to the action as possible

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Wrapping up

It was a cold New Year's Eve at St James's Park

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Stars of the future

One young fan cheers on the current generation of Newcastle United stars

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8