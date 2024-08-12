29 'stunning' photos show Newcastle United fan upgrade ahead of Premier League season

The matchday experience for Newcastle United fans is changing.

Now, not only can you hit your usual pubs for pre or post-match pints, but there’s also now a new kid on the block, but it definitely has a familiar feel.

The St James’ Park STACK opened its doors on Thursday and will be in full action for this weekend’s Sela Weekender, in which Newcastle United - and the women’s team - take on Girona, Brest and AC Milan.

Fans can not only cheer on their favourite stars at SJP, but they can also eat and drink the night away at the city’s newest nightlife edition.

We took a look around and got snaps to show everyone just what it’s like - if you haven’t yet managed to pop down.

1 . The St James' STACK officially opened this week.