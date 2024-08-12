29 'stunning' photos show Newcastle United fan upgrade ahead of Premier League season

Liam Kennedy
By Liam Kennedy

Editor of NewcastleWorld and the Shields Gazette

Published 12th Aug 2024, 17:25 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 17:27 GMT

The St James’ Park STACK is finally open - and if you haven’t already been, here’s a taster of what’s on offer.

The matchday experience for Newcastle United fans is changing.

Now, not only can you hit your usual pubs for pre or post-match pints, but there’s also now a new kid on the block, but it definitely has a familiar feel.

The St James’ Park STACK opened its doors on Thursday and will be in full action for this weekend’s Sela Weekender, in which Newcastle United - and the women’s team - take on Girona, Brest and AC Milan.

Fans can not only cheer on their favourite stars at SJP, but they can also eat and drink the night away at the city’s newest nightlife edition.

We took a look around and got snaps to show everyone just what it’s like - if you haven’t yet managed to pop down.

The St James' STACK officially opened this week.

1. The St James' STACK officially opened this week.

The St James' STACK officially opened this week.

'Toon Kit Room' bar

NationalWorld

Monty & Maggie!

NationalWorld

We all know this place!

NationalWorld

