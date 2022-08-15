The inaugural Premier League season started without Newcastle United, who would make their bow in the second season after securing promotion from the First Division at the end of the 1992/93 season.

Since its inception, the Magpies have missed just three seasons in total and played their 1000th game in the competition last season - a disappointing 4-1 defeat away at Old Trafford.

From ‘The Entertainers’ and title challengers, through memorable European escapades to multiple relegations and now a bright future - it’s fair to say that Newcastle have done it all whilst in the Premier League.

30 years on from its inception and the Premier League has become the most-watched football league on the planet, filled with superstars from around the globe.

Here, we take a look at the all-time Premier League table to see where Newcastle United rank in comparison to some of their biggest rivals:

50) Swindon Town Played: 42, won: 5, drawn: 15, lost: 22, goal difference: -53, points: 30

49) Barnsley Played: 38, won: 10, drawn: 5, lost: 23, goal difference: -45, points: 35

48) Blackpool Played: 38, won: 10, drawn: 9, lost: 19, goal difference: -23, points: 39

47) Brentford Played: 40, won: 14, drawn: 8, lost: 18, goal difference: -4, points: 50