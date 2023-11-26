News you can trust since 1849
31 fan-tastic photos of Newcastle United fans this season - including Arsenal & Man Utd wins

Newcastle United fan gallery: Take a look at some of the best fan photos from Newcastle’s season to date.

By Joe Buck
Published 26th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT

It has been a hectic start to the season for Newcastle United who have now played 19 games in all competitions.

Supporters have travelled the length and breadth of the country following the Magpies with trips to Italy and Germany already in the bag ahead of the clash with PSG in France on Tuesday night.

This season has already thrown up some very memorable moments both home and away for Newcastle United supporters as the festive period comes into view.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best Newcastle United fan photos from the season so far.

Newcastle United 4 - 1 PSG

1. PSG (h)

Newcastle United 4 - 1 PSG

Newcastle United 4 - 0 Crystal Palace

2. Crystal Palace (h)

Newcastle United 4 - 0 Crystal Palace

West Ham 2 - 2 Newcastle United

3. West Ham (a)

West Ham 2 - 2 Newcastle United

Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Newcastle United

4. Borussia Dortmund (a)

Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Newcastle United

