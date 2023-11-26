Newcastle United fan gallery: Take a look at some of the best fan photos from Newcastle’s season to date.

It has been a hectic start to the season for Newcastle United who have now played 19 games in all competitions.

Supporters have travelled the length and breadth of the country following the Magpies with trips to Italy and Germany already in the bag ahead of the clash with PSG in France on Tuesday night.

This season has already thrown up some very memorable moments both home and away for Newcastle United supporters as the festive period comes into view.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best Newcastle United fan photos from the season so far.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

2 . Crystal Palace (h) Newcastle United 4 - 0 Crystal Palace Photo Sales

3 . West Ham (a) West Ham 2 - 2 Newcastle United Photo Sales