34 stunning Newcastle United fan photos of Wor Flags displays this season - gallery

A match day at St James' Park simply wouldn't be the same without Wor Flags.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

Wor Flags have helped create a fantastic pre-match atmosphere at St James' Park this season and it's no coincedence that Eddie Howe's side had a fantastic record at home this season - they tasted defeat just twice in-front of their own fans in both league and cup.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best photos of Wor Flags displays from the 2022/23 season.

Which display was your favourite? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Leicester City

2. Crystal Palace

3. Brighton and Hove Albion

4. Everton

