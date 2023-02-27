34 stunning Newcastle United Wembley fan pictures from Manchester United defeat - photo gallery
Newcastle United fell just short in their quest for a first major cup final win in almost 24 years – but the fans did the club proud all weekend.
For 33,0000 Magpies supporters, it was their first chance to watch their team in a cup final at the new Wembley Stadium.
Ahead of the game, fans soaked in all the capital had to offer. Following some stunning scenes at Trafalgar Square last night, they have been making the most of the iconic Wembley Way and the journey from the underground station to the stadium.
Click through our final fan gallery from the weekend, pictures via Frank Reid and Getty Images.