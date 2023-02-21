Can you spot anyone you know in our latest Newcastle United fan gallery?

Eddie Howe’s side sit pretty at the top end of the Premier League table after a wonderful start to the season. Their beginning to the campaign has meant St James’s Park has become one of the best places to watch football in the country.

Newcastle tasted defeat just twice in-front of their own fans in 2022 and have been beaten just twice in the league this season. This form means, for once, Magpies supporters have enjoyed games both home and away this season which has led to some very interesting pictures on matchday.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best fan photos from Newcastle United’s season so far as the Magpies prepare to take Wembley Stadium by storm on Sunday.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there.

1 . Newcastle United fan gallery Can you spot anyone you know in our Newcastle United fan gallery? (Picture by FRANK REID) Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Catching a glimpse One young fan tries to get as close to the action as possible Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Wrapping up It was a cold New Year's Eve at St James's Park Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Stars of the future One young fan cheers on the current generation of Newcastle United stars Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales