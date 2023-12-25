News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Newcastle United 4 - 1 PSGNewcastle United 4 - 1 PSG
Newcastle United 4 - 1 PSG

37 stunning photos of Newcastle United fans this season - including Arsenal & Chelsea wins: gallery

Newcastle United fan gallery: Take a look at some of the best fan photos from Newcastle’s season to date.

By Joe Buck
Published 25th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT

It has been a hectic start to the season for Newcastle United. Supporters have travelled the length and breadth of the country following the Magpies with trips to Italy, Germany and France as well as a Carabao Cup campaign.

This season has already thrown up some very memorable moments both home and away for Newcastle United supporters as the new year comes into view.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best Newcastle United fan photos from the season so far.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

Newcastle United 4 - 0 Crystal Palace

1. Crystal Palace (h)

Newcastle United 4 - 0 Crystal Palace

Photo Sales
West Ham 2 - 2 Newcastle United

2. West Ham (a)

West Ham 2 - 2 Newcastle United

Photo Sales
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Newcastle United

3. Borussia Dortmund (a)

Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Newcastle United

Photo Sales
Newcastle United 1 - 0 Arsenal

4. Arsenal (h)

Newcastle United 1 - 0 Arsenal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:ChelseaArsenal