Newcastle United fan gallery: Take a look at some of the best fan photos from Newcastle’s season to date.

It has been a hectic start to the season for Newcastle United. Supporters have travelled the length and breadth of the country following the Magpies with trips to Italy, Germany and France as well as a Carabao Cup campaign.

This season has already thrown up some very memorable moments both home and away for Newcastle United supporters as the new year comes into view.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best Newcastle United fan photos from the season so far.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

1 . Crystal Palace (h) Newcastle United 4 - 0 Crystal Palace Photo Sales

2 . West Ham (a) West Ham 2 - 2 Newcastle United Photo Sales

3 . Borussia Dortmund (a) Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Newcastle United Photo Sales