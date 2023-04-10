Newcastle United defeated Brentford to make it five Premier League wins in a row.

A wonderful strike from Alexander Isak and an own goal by David Raya secured the Magpies all three points at the Gtech Community Stadium, moving them back into 3rd place having temporarily dropped to 4th.

The clash against the Bees was Newcastle’s 37th game in all competitions this season as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over two decades.

Qualification for the Champions League would be a wonderful end to what has been a brilliant season for Eddie Howe’s side – one that has been captured with some fantastic fan photos.

Here, in our latest fan gallery, we take a look at the very best picture of fans from every game the Magpies have played so far this season.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there.

1 . Nottingham Forest (h) Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest Photo: NIGEL RODDIS

2 . Brighton and Hove Albion (a) Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United Photo: GLYN KIRK

3 . Manchester City (h) Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City Photo: Clive Brunskill

4 . Tranmere Rovers (a) - Carabao Cup Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United Photo: PAUL ELLIS