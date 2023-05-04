Newcastle United fans could welcome back Champions League football to St James’ Park next season.

The Magpies currently have their destiny in their own hands and after defeating Southampton on Sunday, making it three wins in a week and eight wins from their last nine outings, are in control in the race for Champions League qualification.

It has been over two decades since Newcastle played Champions League football, but United’s fantastic season to-date means that it is in touching distance with just five games of the season to go.

Arsenal are the visitors to St James’ Park on Sunday in a game that could prove pivotal at the top end of the Premier League table.

A win for Newcastle would further enhance their hopes of finishing in the top-four and show they mean business against one of the league’s top teams.

