BREAKING
38 brilliant photos of Newcastle United fans as Champions League hopes increase - photo gallery

Newcastle United fans could welcome back Champions League football to St James’ Park next season.

By Joe Buck
Published 4th May 2023, 17:30 BST

The Magpies currently have their destiny in their own hands and after defeating Southampton on Sunday, making it three wins in a week and eight wins from their last nine outings, are in control in the race for Champions League qualification.

It has been over two decades since Newcastle played Champions League football, but United’s fantastic season to-date means that it is in touching distance with just five games of the season to go.

Arsenal are the visitors to St James’ Park on Sunday in a game that could prove pivotal at the top end of the Premier League table.

A win for Newcastle would further enhance their hopes of finishing in the top-four and show they mean business against one of the league’s top teams.

Can you recognise anyone in our latest fan gallery? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Another sellout crowd watched Eddie Howe’s side come from behind to beat Southampton.

1. Newcastle United fans

Another sellout crowd watched Eddie Howe’s side come from behind to beat Southampton. Photo: Frank Reid

Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Southampton at St James’ Park enhanced their Champions League hopes.

2. Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Southampton at St James’ Park enhanced their Champions League hopes. Photo: Frank Reid

Callum Wilson’s double and a Theo Walcott own goal sealed all three points for Eddie Howe’s side.

3. Newcastle United fans

Callum Wilson’s double and a Theo Walcott own goal sealed all three points for Eddie Howe’s side. Photo: Frank Reid

4. Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Southampton at St James’ Park enhanced their Champions League hopes. Photo: Frank Reid

